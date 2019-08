Andrew Lewis’s Champion Cattleman’s steer was purchased by a syndicate for $1,650 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Ashton Dooley’s Reserve Champion Scramble Steer was purchased by Westville Grain, Al and Phyllis Campbell, Hayslip Farms, Dooley Sanitation and Chad Burroughs for $1,250 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Gabe Dunham’s 4-H Reserve Champion Rate of Gain steer was purchased by Paul and Michelle McGuire and Sons for $600 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Gannon Arnett’s Champion and 1st place Scramble was purchased by the North Family for $3,000 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Hadley LeVan’s Champion Market Steer was purchased by a syndicate for $7,650 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Holden LeVan’s Reserve Champion Market Steer was purchased by a syndicate for $5,700 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Kyndall Metz’s FFA Champion Rate of Gain steer was purchased by Maine’s Towing and Recovery and Sheriff Matt Melvin for $500 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Madi Dunham’s 4-H Champion Rate of Gain steer was purchased by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Maine’s Towing and Recovery, and Sheriff Matt Melvin for $1,200 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Matthew Flora’s FFA Reserve Champion Rate of Gain and 8th place scramble was purchased by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank,. Maine’s Towing and Recovery, and Sheriff Matt Melvin for $800 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.

Sydnee Hurst’s Reserve Champion Cattleman’s steer was purchased by Perry Show Cattle for $1,800 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Steer Sale on Friday.