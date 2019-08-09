Posted on by

Junior Fair Market Goat Sale


Lane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Lane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.


Staff photos

Kyndall Metz’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $1,075 to a large group of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.


Staff photos

Matthew Westfall sold his Champion Born and Raised Market Goat for $1,000 to Purple Vision Feeds, Westfall Boer Goats, Clayton Tire and Hair Junkies during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.


Staff photos

Lane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Kyndall Metz’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $1,075 to a large group of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Matthew Westfall sold his Champion Born and Raised Market Goat for $1,000 to Purple Vision Feeds, Westfall Boer Goats, Clayton Tire and Hair Junkies during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Lane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_hollingsworth_goat.jpgLane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday. Staff photos

Kyndall Metz’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $1,075 to a large group of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_metz_goat.jpgKyndall Metz’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $1,075 to a large group of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday. Staff photos

Matthew Westfall sold his Champion Born and Raised Market Goat for $1,000 to Purple Vision Feeds, Westfall Boer Goats, Clayton Tire and Hair Junkies during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_westfall_goat.jpgMatthew Westfall sold his Champion Born and Raised Market Goat for $1,000 to Purple Vision Feeds, Westfall Boer Goats, Clayton Tire and Hair Junkies during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday. Staff photos