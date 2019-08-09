Lane Hollingsworth’s Champion Market goat sold for $2,175 to a syndicate of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Kyndall Metz’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $1,075 to a large group of buyers during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.

Matthew Westfall sold his Champion Born and Raised Market Goat for $1,000 to Purple Vision Feeds, Westfall Boer Goats, Clayton Tire and Hair Junkies during the Junior Fair Market Goat Sale on Friday.