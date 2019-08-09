Community Calendar

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lion projects. Last fry of the season.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-5 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

Dye Family Concert: 7 p.m., 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky, Mechanicsburg. Free admission; donations accepted.

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Branch of Champaign County Library

Imagine Lab Demo-Slide Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Many items, couple new vendors.

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info: 937-653-8185.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Buildings & Grounds Committee: 9:30 a.m. in the library

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

County Retired Teachers Assn: Urbana Church of the Nazarene (corner of East Route 29 and Dugan Road. Lunch at 11 a.m. followed by travel program presented by Ruth Hunsberger and Karen Deskins. For reservations: 937-605-3105.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Knitting 101-Market Bag: Class 1 of 2 at 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 9.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session, to certify filings for the Nov. 5 election, in the board office, Suite L-100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: special meeting at 6 p.m. in MS/HS Media Center. Agenda includes work session on drug policy

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Splash Pad Fundraiser: Bingo and food trucks will be available by the main shelter house at Lions Park, West Liberty. Food trucks will be there from 4 to 9 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are to go toward funding the Splash Pad.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.

Arts Council Open House: 6-8 p.m. event for watercolor artwork of Rhonda Sloan, hosted by the county Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The artwork will be exhibited through Sept. 7.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Urbana Community Picnic: 1-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park stage area. Free entry, but food and drink trucks will be available. Bring picnics, chairs for good old-fashion community picnic. There will be games, music, dancing for all ages.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana