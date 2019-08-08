Top swine winner draws $4,750

Ava Astorino won both the Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow and the Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt during junior fair competition this week. She was permitted to sell one of the champs in Thursday’s junior fair swine sale. Buyers pooled together to raise $4,750 to recognize Astorino’s overall great week at the fair. Those buyers were: Chad Burroughs, Obers Lawn Care, Seed Consultants, Maurice Farms, Zirkle Farms, Kyle Springer Construction, Calland Ag Transport, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, Airport Cafe, McGuire AG, Glaser’s Soft Water, BNFS Insurance, Sunrise Co-Op, Tullis Farms, Civista Bank, Ward Farm Services, Bishop Farms, King Family, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Faulkner Show Stock, Joby/Trista Havens, Nott Show Pigs/Lindner Show Pigs and CCFS LLC. Watch Saturday’s newspaper for other top swine sale photos.

