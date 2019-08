Junior Fair Poultry Sale

Derek Beaver was Overall Poultry Exhibitor.

Denver Cushman’s Champion Market Broiler Pen of Chickens sold to Michael Williams for $400.

Karidy Thomas’ Reserve Champion Market Broiler Pen of Chickens sold to the Stump Family for $200.

Taylor Ruff’s Champion Market Duck sold for $300 to Heritage, CRSI and Ruff Show Stock.

Cody Cushman’s Reserve Champion Market Duck sold to Michael Williams for $400.

Luke Ford’s Champion Market Turkey sold for $200 to Ted and Karen Herndon, Paul’s Catering and Steve Mabry Realtor/Auctioneer.

Briella Mascioni’s Reserve Champion Market Egg project sold to Ted Herndon and Paul’s Catering for $200.