CEP expands role of business liaison

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) is expanding the role of business liaison, a part-time position the CEP and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center created last year to help introduce local students to career opportunities in manufacturing and to help schools prepare students for them.

Through an agreement between the CEP and Ohio Hi-Point, Cook will broaden her focus to connect students and their schools with participating health care providers, in addition to participating manufacturers, and the career opportunities they offer.

“Memorial Health is excited to partner with the CEP and the health care business liaison efforts – seeing the successes they have had in the manufacturing arena,” said Robin Coffey, communications and PR specialist for Memorial Health and CEP board member.

Other health care businesses supporting the business liaison program are Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital and Champaign Residential Services Inc. Manufacturers supporting the program include Advanced Technology Products, Bundy Baking Solutions, ColePak, The Hall Company, KTH Parts Industries Inc., ORBIS, Parker Trutec, Ultra-met and Weidmann Electrical Technology. Other supporters are Clark State Community College and FASTLANE-MEP.

CEP Director Marcia Bailey said, “Ashley has done a tremendous job. The Champaign County Manufacturing Council has praised her for opening students’ eyes and minds to the rewarding careers available to them here in Champaign County.”

Cook teaches supply chain management full time for Ohio Hi-Point at Urbana High School. As business liaison last school year, she helped:

· Coordinate job fairs and career presentations in schools and businesses

· Develop a series of YouTube videos that provide an inside look at local manufacturing companies, featuring interviews with young employees who share their experience and preparation for their jobs

· Inform schools and students about internship, job shadowing and employment opportunities

· Coordinate job signing ceremonies to help students and graduates celebrate being hired by local companies

She will provide these same types of services for health care in her expanded role.

Info from Champaign Economic Partnership.

