MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP – Runkle Road in Mad River Township will be closed to through-traffic between Troy Hill Road and U.S. Route 36 beginning Monday, Aug. 12, for approximately two weeks for rehabilitation of the existing three-span bridge over Nettle Creek. Funding for this project is through the county engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

