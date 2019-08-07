Lions Park events to raise funds for Splash Pad

WEST LIBERTY – Two events at Lions Park are planned to raise funds for a Splash Pad at the park.

Bingo and food trucks will be available by the park’s main shelter house on Friday, Aug. 16. The food trucks will be there from 4 to 9 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are to go toward funding the Splash Pad.

On Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., a Back 2 School Ice Cream Sundae Splash will be held at the park’s big shelter house. No charge. Donations only. Again, all proceeds are to go toward the Splash Pad effort.

