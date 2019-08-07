Urbana to start resurfacing streets Aug. 12

On Monday, Aug. 12, A&B Asphalt Corporation of Springfield is scheduled to start work on Urbana’s Asphalt Program. This work was bid and contracted to A&B Asphalt Corporation in 2018. Asphalt work was completed in 2018 on South Edgewood Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lynn Street, Todd Street and a portion of Ridgewood Avenue. Portions of the paving program were held over until 2019 to allow property owners to complete curb and gutter repair work in advance of the paving.

The remaining street work to be completed is under contract for $198,175.77 with funding from the city’s yearly share of Permissive Tax revenue (vehicle registration permissive tax) and city income tax revenue paid into the city’s Capital Improvement Fund. The City Charter states that 25 cents of every dollar collected in income tax revenue is to be used for Capital Improvement needs of the city.

Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. During some phases of work, thru-traffic may be restricted. In addition, flaggers may be used by the contractor on some streets to maintain traffic.

Under this program, the following streets are scheduled to be paved:

– Anderson Drive from Scioto Street to East Court Street

– Bon Air Drive (Miller Drive intersection to the top of the hill)

– Miller Drive from Bon Air Drive to Eastview Drive

– Rue St. Clair

– Rue St. Charles

– Rue Royale

All streets will be milled and patched where required in preparation for paving. In addition, all of these streets will receive an interlayer of chip and seal prior to the final resurfacing of these roadways with hot mix asphalt. The chip and seal interlayer will be in place about a week prior to final resurfacing. This interlayer strengthens the pavement and helps to reduce future cracking of the roadway.

