Junior Fair Horse awards and sponsors

Top Equestrian winners were honored prior to the Horse Sponsorship Auction in a ceremony coordinated by StrideOut RanchWear.

Horse Ambassador Addy Johnson’s junior fair exhibit was sponsored by SVG Motors for $1,100.

Reserve Horse Ambassador Grace Serna’s junior fair exhibit was sponsored by Security National Bank for $200.

Ali Bair’s Showmanship Overall Champion junior fair horse exhibit was sponsored by Victory Machining for $300.

Tyson Brown’s Western Overall Horsemanship Champion was sponsored by Peaceful Alternatives Medical Massage for $400.

Reagan Dewey’s Overall Equitation and Horsemanship Champion was sponsored by Rollins Moving and Storage for $500.

Kaylee Harrison’s Horsemanship Overall Champion was sponsored by Phillip Edwards Certified Financial and Tax Planning for $250.

Faith Denkewalter’s Working Hunter Under Saddle Overall Champion was sponsored by Dr. Mack Wright, Phillip Edwards Certified Financial and Tax Planning, Mike Love and Sons Builders, and Security National Bank for $500.

Rachel Davis’ Versatility Champion 14-18 horse project was sponsored by Koerner Realty for $225.

Gillian Kite’s Contesting Champion 15-18 horse project was sponsored by Dr. Mack Wright for $225.

Chloe Bender’s Versatility Champion 10-13 horse project was sponsored by Dr. Mack Wright and Andy Heath for $300.

Layne Green’s Contesting Champion 12-14 horse project was sponsored by Family Dentistry of Urbana for $200.

Ellie Johnson’s Contesting Champion 8-11 horse project was sponsored by Phillip Edwards Certified Financial and Tax Planning and Security National Bank for $375.