Community Calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition or money to purchase them welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Peter Rabbit: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Throwback Thursday ticket price of $5 for today.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lion projects. Last fry of the season.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-5 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

Dye Family Concert: 7 p.m., 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky, Mechanicsburg. Free admission; donations accepted.

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Branch of Champaign County Library

Imagine Lab Demo-Slide Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Many items, couple new vendors.

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info: 937-653-8185.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Buildings & Grounds Committee: 9:30 a.m. in the library

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

County Retired Teachers Assn: Urbana Church of the Nazarene (corner of East Route 29 and Dugan Road. Lunch at 11 a.m. followed by travel program presented by Ruth Hunsberger and Karen Deskins. For reservations: 937-605-3105.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Knitting 101-Market Bag: Class 1 of 2 at 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 9.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in the board office, Suite L-100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Splash Pad Fundraiser: Bingo and food trucks will be available by the main shelter house at Lions Park, West Liberty. Food trucks will be there from 4 to 9 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are to go toward funding the Splash Pad.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.

Arts Council Open House: 6-8 p.m. event for watercolor artwork of Rhonda Sloan, hosted by the county Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The artwork will be exhibited through Sept. 7.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana