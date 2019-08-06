Mercy Health hosts Ice Cream Social

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center will host the annual Ice Cream Social for cancer survivors, patients and their families and friends 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Springfield Cancer Center. Attendees should park at Springfield Regional Medical Center, located at 100 Medical Center Drive. A shuttle will transport guests to the nearby Cancer Center.

The Cancer Survivors’ Ice Cream Social celebrates survivorship and is intended to honor the human spirit and its strength, dignity and resilience.

In addition to ice cream, there will be free T-shirts for cancer survivors, music and children’s activities.

Staff report

Info from Mercy Health.

