WEST LIBERTY – The Logan County Land Trust is hosting a workshop on Cover Crops and Soil Health 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Tom and Nancy Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Dinner will be provided by Paul’s Catering, Urbana. The cost is $10 for those registering ahead and $15 for those paying at the door. Make checks payable to Logan County Land Trust (noting name and number attending), c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 (937-935-7505).

Staff report

Info from Logan County Land Trust.

Info from Logan County Land Trust.