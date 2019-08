Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B of county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting in administrative offices, 711 Wood St., to consider amendment to purchase/sale agreement concerning North and South elementary properties

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition or money to purchase them welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Peter Rabbit: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Throwback Thursday ticket price of $5 for today.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lion projects. Last fry of the season.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-5 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

Dye Family Concert: 7 p.m., 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky, Mechanicsburg. Free admission; donations accepted.

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Branch of Champaign County Library

Imagine Lab Demo-Slide Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Buildings & Grounds Committee: 9:30 a.m. in the library

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

County Retired Teachers Assn: Urbana Church of the Nazarene (corner of East Route 29 and Dugan Road. Lunch at 11 a.m. followed by travel program presented by Ruth Hunsberger and Karen Deskins. For reservations: 937-605-3105.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Knitting 101-Market Bag: Class 1 of 2 at 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 9.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in the board office, Suite L-100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana