Museum topic is Christiansburg history

On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Museum will host a program detailing the history of Christiansburg. Presenting the program will be Candy Gilliam, a 30-year resident who co-authored a history of Christiansburg in 2018. She has been the clerk of the Christiansburg Post Office for 16 years. The museum will be open, and the program is free to the public. The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, has regular hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

