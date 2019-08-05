Cancer Assn. announces new fundraiser

The Cancer Association of Champaign County is sponsoring a new fundraiser, “Summer Breeze,” on Friday, August 16 from 7-11 p.m., at The Woodruff Farm, formerly Rothschild’s, at 3143 East Highway 36. The event is a casual evening of music, food and fun featuring Honey Compass and food by K Family Catering. A cash bar offering food and wine will be available.
A raffle for Ohio State tickets will also take place that evening.
Tickets are $25 each, which covers admission, the music of Honey Compass and food. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting committee members:
-Andrea Shiffer, 937-206-6229
-Teresa Hill, 937-206-6809
-Carol White, 937-925-3279
-Steve Pond, 937-597-5565
All proceeds from the event will benefit residents of Champaign County who are dealing with cancer-related expenses, including treatment costs, cancer-related prescription medicines and supplies, prostheses, wigs, and assistance with fuel costs to and from treatments.
Information from Cancer Association of Champaign County.