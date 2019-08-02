Donations sought for School Supplies program

The 27th annual School Supplies for Kids program is being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church and the Champaign County Kiwanis Club at 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Financial donations are needed and may be mailed to the church with memo of “School Supplies.”

Packaging is taking place weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Mondays through Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Distribution takes place at the church on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children in need can receive school supplies packaged by grade. Over 789 Champaign County area children were helped last year.

The church secretary can be reached at 937-653-4110 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to answer questions. Information will be available on the Facebook pages of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Submitted story

Info submitted on behalf of the School Supplies for Kids program.

