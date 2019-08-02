Peace Run is September 7

The annual Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5K and 1 Mile Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Student Center at Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University. This annual fundraiser is held each September in honor of Alicia Titus, the daughter of John and Beverly Titus of St. Paris, and in honor of all first responders who serve and sacrifice. Proceeds from the race go to the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and Scholarship Fund.

Registration prior to Aug 25 costs $25 for the 5K Run ($15 for UU students) and $15 for the 1 Mile Walk/Run, which includes a T-shirt. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Student Center and costs $30 for the 5K Run and $20 for the 1 Mile Walk/Run with no guarantee of a T-shirt. Children ages 5 years and younger can participate free of charge.

Participants can register and pay online at http://www.cantstoprunningco.com or return a form with entry fee (payable to The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund) to Urbana University, Attn: Stephani Islam, 479 College Way, Urbana, Ohio.

Race directors are John and Bev Titus. Those who wish to volunteer for the event can contact them at 937-663-5360 or bjtitus11@windstream.net.

The 5K Walk/Run for Peace will begin at the Student Center and proceed to College Way past historic Browne Hall. The 5K route will turn north onto High Street, head east on Market Street past the post office, south on Main Street, west on Broadway, south on High Street to Freedom Grove, around the memorial for 9/11 victims, north onto High Street to the east entrance of the university and finish at the Student Center.

The race’s namesake, Alicia, was a victim of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. She lost her life as she performed her duties as a flight attendant on United Flight 175. After her death, the Titus family, along with local minister Betsy Coffman, launched Alicia’s Peace Fund to carry out the legacy and spirit of Alicia’s life by sponsoring programs for Urbana University and the community that promote and support a culture of peace.

Through this race and other events held throughout the year, the Titus family continues to honor their daughter’s life and legacy, as they celebrate the commitment to creating a culture of peace on campus for Urbana University students and Urbana “City of Peace” community members.

It was on Sept. 11, 2016, during the 15th annual commemoration event held at Urbana University, in collaboration with the Titus family, that Mayor Bill Bean shared a proclamation approved by the Urbana City Council announcing that Urbana would become the 140th International City of Peace. As a City of Peace: “A broad-based network of Urbana civic and community leaders in the area of arts, business, community service (Helping Hands), education (The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund at Urbana University), environment, faith, human rights, mental health, youth, veterans, elderly and wellness, envision Urbana as a city where people come together to create a culture of peace for its citizens.”

This year’s celebration will begin with the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run. The Run/Walk is a fun-filled, family event with door prizes donated by local businesses, live music, post-race refreshments, raffle items, face painting and other children’s peace-building activities.

To honor first responders, the team with the most participants will receive a commemorative cross made from the steel of the WTC South Tower. The 2018 presentation of this traveling award went to the Urbana Police Division. Other awards will be given to the overall winners and the top three runners in each age category for the 5K.

