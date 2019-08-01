Champaign County Retired Teachers Association members gathered at Cedar Bog for their June meeting.

The regular meeting was held at 11:00, sharing time with the box lunches being served. The former teachers were delighted with the discussion of the Bog, its sources and educational improvements. Long-time CCRTA member, Jean Walborn Gantz, noted that she had visited the Bog (then called Cedar Swamp) as a fourth grader!. A tour of the Bog on the new boardwalk was conducted by Bog volunteers following the meeting.

The next meeting of the CCRTA will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at the Church of the Nazarene at the corner of East Route 29 and Dugan Road in Urbana. Registration and luncheon begin at 11:00. A travel program will be presented by Karen Deskins, guide, and one member of her group, CCRTA President, Ruth Hunsberger. They visited Australia, New Zealand and Figi. A brief meeting will follow. Please call Ruth Hunsberger for reservations.

Any retired teacher who taught or lives in Champaign County is welcome. Associate memberships are available for persons interested in education.

Local retied educators get ready for a tour of Cedar Bog. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_CCRT.jpg Local retied educators get ready for a tour of Cedar Bog. Submitted photo

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by the Champaign County Retired Teachers Assn.

