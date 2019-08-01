Free lunch for seniors at the fair

-Mercy Health once again hosts Lunch for Seniors at the Champaign County Fair on Tuesday, August 6

In what’s become an anticipated annual tradition, Mercy Health is once again hosting a free lunch for seniors at the Champaign County Fair on Tuesday, August 6, which is also Senior Citizens and Veterans Day at the fair.

The lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the tents at the Modeling Pavilion near the west side entrance to the fair. Mercy Health anticipates that 30 volunteers will serve lunch to 1,400 seniors at the event, which is sponsored by Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and McAuley Senior Living.

The Champion City Trio, featuring Dean Simms on trumpet and vocals, Par Tolliver on piano and vocals and Mercy Health’s own Annette Turner on piano and vocals, will provide entertainment during lunch. Turner is an executive director of senior health and housing for Mercy Health.

The event began originally as a veterans’ lunch before Mercy Health – McAuley Senior Living and Urbana Hospital stepped up as co-sponsors and expanded it to serve all senior citizens.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography will also be at the fair from noon-6 p.m. on August 6. Make your appointment by calling 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. For best coverage, please verify if Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 937-523-9332 for more information.

Mercy Health is staffing a tent at the fair daily. Visitors will find giveaways, opportunities to have a blood pressure check and details on available health services.

