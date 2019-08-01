Champaign County Fair Schedule

This weekend at the fair:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders

Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders

Jackpot Market Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show

followed by Goat Carcass Contest, PeeWee

Showmanship, Junior Fair Goat Showmanship (includes

Pygmy Goats)

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior

Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)

4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

Junior Fair Horse Show

10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place

11:15 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place

11:30 a.m. Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

12:30 p.m. Flower Show judging

5:00 p.m. Feeders, Jr. Fair Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s

Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5

(Woodruff Show Arena) Champaign Co. Classic Truck &

Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders

Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by

Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

12:00 noon Lamb BBQ

PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena)

Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by Open

Class Carcass Lamb Contest, PeeWee Sheep Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster &

Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)

2:30 p.m. 4-H Special Projects (Non-Livestock) Awards

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)

3:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience and Showmanship

Demonstration (Cattle Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2019 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl of

the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)

UDC livestock photo booth hours for grand champions during fair week:

Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m.

Monday from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday from 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday from 7-8 p.m.

Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Carla Pelfrey, left, and Lisa McNeely, right, are just two of many volunteers setting up the Antiques Display at the Champaign County Fairgrounds this week.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_pelfrey_mcneely.jpg Carla Pelfrey, left, and Lisa McNeely, right, are just two of many volunteers setting up the Antiques Display at the Champaign County Fairgrounds this week. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography

Lori Forrest hangs photographs taken by 3-6 year-olds at the Children’s Art Display.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_lori_forrest.jpg Lori Forrest hangs photographs taken by 3-6 year-olds at the Children’s Art Display. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography

Volunteer Keith Forrest proudly displays a piece of recycled art from the Children’s Art Display. According to Forrest, the young artist melted and old album, shaped it into a bowl and painted it. “That little girl is 10,” said Forrest, almost in shock.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_keith_forrest.jpg Volunteer Keith Forrest proudly displays a piece of recycled art from the Children’s Art Display. According to Forrest, the young artist melted and old album, shaped it into a bowl and painted it. “That little girl is 10,” said Forrest, almost in shock. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography

Volunteers, exhibitors and parents fill a livestock barn with supplies for the upcoming fair week.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_fanboy.jpg Volunteers, exhibitors and parents fill a livestock barn with supplies for the upcoming fair week. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography