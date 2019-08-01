Busy days ahead at the fair

The 178th Champaign County Fair begins Friday. Below is a schedule of events through Sunday.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate
8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Market Swine
Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs followed by
Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats
11:00 a.m. Horticulture Exhibits to be in place
1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship followed by
Dairy Feeder Showmanship
3:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Grand Entry
5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes
6:00 p.m. Weighing of Beef Feeders, Beef Steers and Heifers
Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show
8:00 p.m. Locash (Grandstand)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
8:00 a.m. Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders
Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders
Jackpot Market Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show
followed by Goat Carcass Contest, PeeWee
Showmanship, Junior Fair Goat Showmanship (includes
Pygmy Goats)
9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior
Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)
4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)
Junior Fair Horse Show
10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show
11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place
11:15 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place
11:30 a.m. Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)
12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place
12:30 p.m. Flower Show judging
5:00 p.m. Feeders, Jr. Fair Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s
Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5
(Woodruff Show Arena) Champaign Co. Classic Truck &
Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders
Released following show.
9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by
Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)
10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)
11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes
11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)
12:00 noon Lamb BBQ
PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena)
Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by Open
Class Carcass Lamb Contest, PeeWee Sheep Showmanship
1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place
2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster &
Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)
2:30 p.m. 4-H Special Projects (Non-Livestock) Awards
3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)
3:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience and Showmanship
Demonstration (Cattle Show Arena)
6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)
7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2019 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl of
the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)