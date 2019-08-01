Busy days ahead at the fair

The 178th Champaign County Fair begins Friday. Below is a schedule of events through Sunday.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Market Swine

Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs followed by

Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats

11:00 a.m. Horticulture Exhibits to be in place

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship followed by

Dairy Feeder Showmanship

3:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Grand Entry

5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes

6:00 p.m. Weighing of Beef Feeders, Beef Steers and Heifers

Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show

8:00 p.m. Locash (Grandstand)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders

Weighing of Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders

Jackpot Market Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show

followed by Goat Carcass Contest, PeeWee

Showmanship, Junior Fair Goat Showmanship (includes

Pygmy Goats)

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior

Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)

4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

Junior Fair Horse Show

10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place

11:15 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place

11:30 a.m. Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

12:30 p.m. Flower Show judging

5:00 p.m. Feeders, Jr. Fair Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s

Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5

(Woodruff Show Arena) Champaign Co. Classic Truck &

Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders

Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by

Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

12:00 noon Lamb BBQ

PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena)

Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by Open

Class Carcass Lamb Contest, PeeWee Sheep Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster &

Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)

2:30 p.m. 4-H Special Projects (Non-Livestock) Awards

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)

3:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience and Showmanship

Demonstration (Cattle Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2019 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl of

the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)

Members of the Triad FFA prepare the junior fair swine stalls this week before the opening of the fair.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_pigpen.jpg Members of the Triad FFA prepare the junior fair swine stalls this week before the opening of the fair. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

A worker from Murray Bros. Amusements shines up a midway ride in preparation for the Champaign County Fair.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_ride_wash.jpg A worker from Murray Bros. Amusements shines up a midway ride in preparation for the Champaign County Fair. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography