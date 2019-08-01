Ready for the big event?

An exciting week at the Champaign County Fair is right around the corner. The first day of the fair is Friday, Aug. 2, and the final day will be Friday, Aug. 9.

The price of daily admission is $8 per person, which includes rides. Children under 2 years of age get in free, but an $8 ticket must be purchased if they will be participating in rides. Week-long exhibitor passes, which do not include rides, can be purchased in the fair office.

General parking is free and includes shuttle service. The general parking lot is located just off Powell Avenue. Parking lots that require passes are all sold out.

Many exciting things will be happening at the Champaign County Fair including livestock and non-livestock shows, competitions, rides and more.

On Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m., Locash will be performing in the grandstand. Tickets are available online and in the fair office.

The Champaign County Classic Truck and Tractor Pull is Saturday night at the grandstand. On Sunday evening, the 2019 fair queen will be announced, along with other top Junior Fair awards, followed by the pig and calf scrambles.

Monday evening features the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at the grandstand.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, senior citizens, veterans and their spouses get in free and there is a free lunch for them at 11 a.m. Harness racing will be at the grandstand Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, is Youth Day and will include games for the kids at the grandstand in the afternoon. Another evening of harness racing will follow.

Thursday evening will be the week’s final night of harness racing at the grandstand.

On the final Friday, the fair will conclude in the evening with the traditional demolition derby at the grandstand.

Amusement company rides will be operating all week. Rides must pass state safety inspections.

The attendance at the 2018 Champaign County Fair was 54,000 people, including those with exhibitor and fair passes; 1,059 4-H/Cloverbud members attended the 2018 fair along with 120 FFA members. Attendance numbers were lower than expected due to blackouts and bad weather.

Workers from Bud Kite Electric run new speaker wire at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Monday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_bud_Kite-electric.jpg Workers from Bud Kite Electric run new speaker wire at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Monday. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Landscapers from Judy & Judy prepare the Winner’s Circle with flowers at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Monday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_fair_flower-Ladies.jpg Landscapers from Judy & Judy prepare the Winner’s Circle with flowers at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Monday. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography A contractor works to finish the Turkey Barn in preparation for the Champaign County Fair, which begins Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_New_barn.jpg A contractor works to finish the Turkey Barn in preparation for the Champaign County Fair, which begins Friday. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

