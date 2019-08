Stanley Gilliam, Sr., grew a giant cucumber in his garden and said he plans to take it to the agricultural show at the Champaign County Fair, which begins on Friday.

Stanley Gilliam, Sr., grew a giant cucumber in his garden and said he plans to take it to the agricultural show at the Champaign County Fair, which begins on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_StanleyGilliam.jpg Stanley Gilliam, Sr., grew a giant cucumber in his garden and said he plans to take it to the agricultural show at the Champaign County Fair, which begins on Friday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen