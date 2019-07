Anyone who has a taxidermy mount that they’re proud of and would like to have it displayed at this year’s county fair is encouraged to contact ODNR, Division of Wildlife. Anyone possessing a fish mount, waterfowl mount, deer mount or something unique and would like to display it at the Division of Wildlife’s fair booth may contact Wildlife Officer Jeff Tipton at 614-902-4209 or jeffrey.tipton@dnr.state.oh.us.

