West Liberty Town Hall renovations progressing

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Town Hall is now in the third and final phase of the renovation. The goal is to have the second floor, the new Opera House Community Center, in limited use by December.

Currently being installed is an elevator which will make the space accessible to all people. It will also allow transport for catering and theatrical equipment. The next step is a new front door and steps in the vestibule leading to the second floor.

The West Liberty Historical Society has taken the lead in fundraising, design and construction after leasing the Opera House from the West Liberty Town Council and the Liberty Township Trustees. They are co-owners of the building.

The Opera House Community Center will be available for much more than musical and theatrical programs. It will provide a space which can be rented for weddings, receptions, reunions, seminars, holiday events, business meetings, and much more. The seating capacity at tables will be 120 and theater seating will accommodate 160.

The renovation of the town hall has been made possible, in part, by a grant from the State of Ohio Facilities Commission, a number of grants from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, and contributions from the Village Council and Township Trustees and many individuals in the community as well as former residents.

For more information, please check out our website: www.westlibertyhistory.com. Donations may be mailed to The West Liberty Historical Society, Box 159, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Information from The West Liberty Historical Society.

