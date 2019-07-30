Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings)

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

The Lion King: 6:30 p.m., the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Champaign County Fair: today through Aug. 9 at the county fairgrounds

Kiser Lake Stargaze: 9 p.m., Kiser Lake Beach Parking Area. A program of the St. Paris Public Library.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (change from the normal 7 p.m. schedule)

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechancisburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., 4H Activity Building, Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: noon-6 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B of county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition or money to purchase them welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lion projects. Last fry of the season.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-5 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting changed to noon Aug. 15

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechancisburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.