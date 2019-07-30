Chamber Annual Dinner to be held Sept. 19

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate “100 Years of Commerce” at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner, Meeting, and Business Expo on Thursday, Sept. 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum.

The Chamber is compiling a list of all Champaign County organizations and businesses that have been in operation for 100 years or more. The Chamber is seeking information that will help ensure an accurate list. The evening will include a business expo featuring Chamber member businesses, silent and live auctions, and a recap of Chamber activities and initiatives in 2018 along with local entertainment.

The cost to attend the event is $50 per person, $95 per couple, and $360 for a table of eight. Reservations may be made by emailing info@champaignohio.com or by calling 937-653-5764.

Nominations accepted through Aug. 30

The Champaign County Chamber also is accepting nominations through Aug. 30 for the annual Simon Volunteer of the Year Award, which will be presented during the Annual Meeting. The Simon Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a person or organization that has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life of Champaign County. The nomination form can be found on the Chamber website, champaignohio.com. Forms also may be obtained by calling 937-653-5764 or e-mailing info@champaignohio.com.

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Info from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.