Cancer Assn. announces new fundraiser

The Cancer Association of Champaign County is sponsoring a new fundraiser, “Summer Breeze,” on Friday, August 16 from 7-11 p.m., at The Woodruff Farm, formerly Rothschild’s, at 3143 East Highway 36. The event is a casual evening of music, food and fun featuring Honey Compass and food by K Family Catering. A cash bar offering food and wine will be available.

A raffle for Ohio State tickets will also take place that evening.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling or texting committee members:

-Andrea Shiffer, 937-206-6229

-Teresa Hill, 937-206-6809

-Carol White, 937-925-3279

-Steve Pond, 937-597-5565

All proceeds from the event will benefit residents of Champaign County who are dealing with cancer-related expenses, including treatment costs, cancer-related prescription medicines and supplies, prostheses, wigs, and assistance with fuel costs to and from treatments.

Pictured from left are Steve Pond, Teresa Hill, Carol White and Andrea Shiffer.

Submitted story

Information from Cancer Association of Champaign County.

