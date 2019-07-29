Dye Family gathering in M’burg for Aug. 10 concert

MECHANICSBURG – The Dye Family will present an informal evening of music on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.

Cousins from the east and west coasts will meet in Mechanicsburg to play together for the first time, and everyone is invited to the reunion. The 7 p.m. concert will include an impromptu family orchestra, a gospel sing-along led by Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band, some a cappella hymn singing, and will feature cousins from California, the Shanks String Ensemble.

The event is free; donations will be accepted. All proceeds from donations and concessions will go toward ongoing restoration of the 1858 Meeting House by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance. The Meeting House is located at 43 E. Sandusky St.

The Shanks String Ensemble of California will join fellow members of the musical Dye Family to perform Aug. 10 in Mechanicsburg. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_SHANKS-Strings.jpg The Shanks String Ensemble of California will join fellow members of the musical Dye Family to perform Aug. 10 in Mechanicsburg. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

Info from Champaign County Preservation Alliance.