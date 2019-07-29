Looking Back – 1941 Champaign County Fair Board

This photo of the 1941 Champaign County Fair Board taken in the Champaign County courthouse includes, back from left, Howard Goddard, Burt Proctor, Ed Hitzler, Herb Everhart, Morris Loveless, Homer Lang, Cliff Garner, Donald Bradley, Junior Luse, Erritt Lewis, front from left, Fred Johnson, Kenny Rinehart, Marion Apple, Jake Shambaugh, Frank Zea, Doc Sidders, Charles Barger, Ted Botkin, Charles Ford, Ata Clark and Newt Smith. That year’s fair board also included John Yoder, Paul Howard, Glenn Perry, Walter Wilkins and Frank Speece. The photo on wall to the left is of Col. Charles Candy, a Civil War veteran with the 66th Regiment of Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The year 1941 was the 100th anniversary of the fair. The Champaign County Historical Society shared this photo in recognition of all the fair board members who have served and now serve to make the Champaign County Fair an outstanding fair.

This photo of the 1941 Champaign County Fair Board taken in the Champaign County courthouse includes, back from left, Howard Goddard, Burt Proctor, Ed Hitzler, Herb Everhart, Morris Loveless, Homer Lang, Cliff Garner, Donald Bradley, Junior Luse, Erritt Lewis, front from left, Fred Johnson, Kenny Rinehart, Marion Apple, Jake Shambaugh, Frank Zea, Doc Sidders, Charles Barger, Ted Botkin, Charles Ford, Ata Clark and Newt Smith. That year’s fair board also included John Yoder, Paul Howard, Glenn Perry, Walter Wilkins and Frank Speece. The photo on wall to the left is of Col. Charles Candy, a Civil War veteran with the 66th Regiment of Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The year 1941 was the 100th anniversary of the fair. The Champaign County Historical Society shared this photo in recognition of all the fair board members who have served and now serve to make the Champaign County Fair an outstanding fair.