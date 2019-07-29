Information in Mad River drowning case sought

On July 23, at about 2:16 p.m., the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call from a female canoer on Mad River stating her baby had just fallen into the water. According to the caller, she and other members of her party were floating down Mad River and as they approached the area of several fallen trees and debris south of state Route 55, the baby fell from the mother’s lap and disappeared under rushing water.

At about 5:05 p.m., the baby was located in the river in a debris area and taken to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, detectives were told a person may have been fishing in the river near the state Route 55 bridge on this day and may have seen the family pass in the canoes.

Anyone who may have seen the family in the vicinity of the state Route 55 bridge that day is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, 937-484-6091.

The Sheriff’s Office and the county Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Info from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.