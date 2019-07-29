United Way funding goes to local agencies

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties will allocate more than $750,000 to non-profit organizations that have a presence in at least one of the three counties.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year that began July 1, the local United Way will help 59 agencies by funding 70 programs. Funded programs are determined by community members who volunteer for impact committees in the three counties. These volunteers read each grant application and decide which programs best serve the county and how to distribute the funding.

“We are thrilled to be able to support so many programs and agencies that are making such a positive impact in our community,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of the local United Way.

This year, a total of $1,029,498 will be allocated. In addition to funding these programs, funds will go to 2-1-1 and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in these three counties. 2-1-1 is a free, non-emergency community helpline available 24/7 to inform and assist individuals in need of local resources. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a free book program that mails an age-appropriate book each month to children in Clark, Champaign and Madison counties from birth to the child’s fifth birthday.

Local programs and organizations had requested more than $1.3 million in funding, leaving a need of $348,000 unable to be funded. The 2020 fundraising campaign will kick off in September.

All funds raised in a county stay in that county. Nonprofit organizations that have a presence in that county also can apply for funding. Funded programs in Clark, Champaign and Madison counties are:

Champaign County

– American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter – Disaster Services Cycle: Responsive, Recovery & Preparedness

– Boy Scouts, Tecumseh Council – Cub Scout Day Camp and Family Camp

– Bridges Community Action Partnership – VITA/TCE Tax Preparation

– Cancer Association of Champaign County – Patient Services

– Caring Kitchen, Inc. – Shelter; Soup Kitchen

– Champaign County Children’s Literacy Foundation – Summer Reading Program

– Champaign County YMCA – Champaign County Kindergarten Readiness Camp

– Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – Girl Scout Leadership Experience

– LifeCare Alliance – Champaign County Meals-on-Wheels

– Mercy Health Med Assist – Mercy Health Med Assist

– Mercy Health REACH – Mercy REACH

– New Directions of Consolidated Care, Inc. – New Directions of Consolidated Care

– North Lewisburg United Methodist Church – North Lewisburg Food Agency

– Project Woman of Ohio – Recovery and Empowerment Services

– Second Harvest Food Bank – Second Harvest Food Bank

– WellSpring – Counseling

Clark County

– American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley OH – Disaster Services Cycle

– Autumn Trails Stable – Equine-Assisted Activity (EAA) of Therapeutic Riding

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Springfield, Inc. – Youth Mentoring

– Boy Scouts of America, Tecumseh Council – Scoutreach

– CareerConnectED – YOUmedia

– Clark County Jail Chaplaincy – Key Vision TV

– Clark County Literacy Coalition – Basic Literacy; English for Speakers of Other Languages; Certified Tutor Training

– Clark State Community College Foundation – College for Kids and Teens – Scholarships

– Family & Youth Initiatives – Gardening For Health

– Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – Girl Scout Leadership Experience

– HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton – Consumer Credit Counseling Service – Financial Well Being

– Interfaith Hospitality Network of Springfield – Hartley House; Mulberry Terrace; Norm’s Place

– McKinley Hall, Inc. – Women and Children’s Program

– Mercy Health Med Assist – Mercy Health Med Assist

– Mercy REACH – Mercy REACH

– NAMI Clark, Greene & Madison Counties – Family to Family

– National Trail Parks and Recreation District – Get Up and Go After School Program

– Oesterlen Services for Youth, Inc. – Brooker Community Counseling Program

– Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice – Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice

– On-The-Rise – On-The-Rise

– Project Woman of Ohio – Recovery and Empowerment Services

– Rocking Horse Community Health Center – Bridges to Healthcare; CHAMP Care Coordination

– Second Harvest Food Bank – Second Harvest Food Bank

– Springfield City Youth Mission – Biz Ba$ics Entrepreneurship Program

– Springfield Family YMCA – Diabetes Prevention Program; Incentives and Crisis Program; Water Safety

– Springfield Peace Center – Peace Camp

– Springfield Promise Neighborhood – Youth Development Project

– Springfield Soup Kitchen – Provision for Hot Meals for the Homeless, Poor and Those Unable to Cook

– TAC – The Abilities Connection – “Portion Powered by TAC” at COHatch “The Match”

– The Salvation Army – Comprehensive Assistance

– United Senior Services – Meals on Wheels

WellSpring – Counseling; Families & Schools Together (FAST); Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids (SPARK)

Madison County

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Springfield, Inc. – Youth Mentoring

– Bridges Community Action Partnership – Volunteering Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

– Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland – Girl Scout Leadership Experience

– HELP House Community Outreach – Food Pantry

– LifeCare Alliance – Madison County Meals-on-Wheels

– Madison County Public Health – Immunization Program

– Madison Health – Speech Therapy

– Mental Health Services for Clark and Madison Co., Inc. – Crisis Stabilization Transportation; Quality of Life in Recovery

– Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care – Non-Reimbursed Care

– Project Woman of Ohio – Recovery and Empowerment Services

– Rocking Horse Community Health Center – Behavioral Health

“These organizations are changing lives every day,” Pedraza said. “We are proud to play a part in funding programs that help residents of all ages in a variety of ways.”

About United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties Inc.

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties is a nonprofit organization that has distributed more than $100 million to local groups that are making a positive difference in these three Ohio counties. United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties celebrated 100 years of serving the local community in 2018. For more information, visit https://www.uwccmc.org/.

Info from United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties.

