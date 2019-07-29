United Way 2020 campaign

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties has new campaign chairs and one new board member as the nonprofit organization prepares to kick off its 2020 fundraising campaign.

Jessica Pettit, the director of volunteer/auxiliary services at Mercy Health, has joined the board of directors.

“We are confident that Jessica’s experience at Mercy Health will further build United Way’s understanding of the local health care community,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of United Way of CCMC. “We welcome Jessica to the board.”

Stepping down is Marianne Potina, who joined the board in 2013. Potina, vice president of mission integration at Community Mercy Health Partners, also served as an Impact Committee member.

The 2020 campaign has new campaign chairs throughout the region. In Champaign County, Ellen Pond of Peoples Savings Bank will return in her role as chair.

In Clark County, the new co-chairs will be Greg Rogers of Link-Hellmuth Insurance and Kathryn Rogers of Wasson Enterprise. In Madison County, Jennifer Coleman of the Madison County Family and Children First Council will take the reins.

“United Way’s campaign chairs play a vital role in the success of our fundraising efforts,” Pedraza said. “We sincerely thank each community member who takes on this important leadership position.”

The 2020 campaign officially kicks off in September, with a golf scramble at Windy Knoll Golf Club on Sept. 6 and the annual Community Challenge at Snyder Park on Sept. 7. More information can be found at https://uwcommunitychallenge.org/.

Info from United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties.

