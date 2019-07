Lions Club members from Urbana, Mechanicsburg, Woodstock and West Liberty gathered at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to spruce up the Lions Park for all to enjoy during the upcoming Aug. 2-9 county fair.

