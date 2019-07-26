Spots still open for Y’s Inventor’s Camp

There still are spots open for curious children, ages 6-12, in the week-long Inventor’s Camp, which starts Monday, July 29, according to the Champaign Family YMCA.

For each of the past five years this specialty YMCA camp is held the week leading into the Champaign County Fair. The camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2.

Each morning of Inventor’s Camp an area manufacturer provides the day campers a project to design and build. This year, campers will also visit the Champaign County Library’s Kids Space Build, an interactive center in the library.

Area manufacturers participating this year are Sarica Manufacturing Co.; KTH Parts Industries Inc.; Orbis Menasha; Weidman Electrical Technology Inc.; and FASTLANE-MEP.

After lunch each day the campers swim at the YMCA and participate in camp activities.

“The collaboration between the CEP (Champaign Economic Partnership), Manufacturer’s HR Council and the YMCA offers campers an opportunity to gain a better understanding of how and what things are made locally,” stated CEP Executive Director Marcia Bailey. “This hands-on experience opens the children’s minds to all the possibilities for future careers. The manufacturers do a tremendous job of interacting with the campers while teaching them new skills in a fun and safe environment.

”We hope that everyone will stop by the CEP-Manufacturer’s booth in the Merchants Building (at the Aug. 2-9 county fair) to see samples of the products the kids make during Inventor’s Camp,” Bailey added.

For additional information, contact Day Camp Director Nicky Naylor at 937-653-9622.

