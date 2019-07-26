Community Calendar

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Summer Reading Final Program: 1-3 p.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: Champaign County Library, for Kids noon-1 p.m. and for Teens at 3 p.m.

22nd Annual West Liberty Ice Cream Social: 4-7:30 p.m., West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, chicken and noodles, beverages. Proceeds benefit Ryan and Erika Berry family.

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: 8-11:30 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

OSU Summer Send-Off: 6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Rd. Free event for OSU alumni and incoming and current students from Champaign County. RSVP Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25.

The Lion King: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, JULY 29

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, administrative offices, 711 Wood St. Action items may include a proposed tax levy.

West Liberty Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting to approve settlement agreement with OHM Advisors and Roger D. Fields Associates concerning dispute regarding design/construction of a geothermal well system

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Register at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Magic Show: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Graham Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting rescheduled to this date in high school media center

Beginners Yoga with Moon Cycles: 6:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings)

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

The Lion King: 6:30 p.m., the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Champaign County Fair: today through Aug. 9 at the county fairgrounds

Kiser Lake Stargaze: 9 p.m., Kiser Lake Beach Parking Area. A program of the St. Paris Public Library.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (change from the normal 7 p.m. schedule)

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechancisburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: noon-6 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition or money to purchase them welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lions projects. Last fry of the season.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.