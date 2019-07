Champaign County Right to Life will hold its annual Most Precious Baby Contest in the Merchants Building at the county fair, Aug. 2-8. Infants under age 2 are eligible to win prizes (first place, $200; second, $150; third, $100). There will also be a Lucky Baby Drawing ($100). Registration forms are available at the booth or in advance by calling 937-653-6745. Baby photo required. Winners will be featured in the fair edition of the Urbana Daily Citizen.

