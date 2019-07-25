Senior Dream Center comes through for Honor Flight

Sarah Tackett, who does a lot with and for veterans, was contacted by Theresa Cornett and Al Bailey of Honor Flight about how help could be obtained to purchase 10 wide wheelchairs.

Tackett contacted the Senior Dream Center and, through the generosity of Steve Larimer, 10 new wide wheelchairs for Honor Flight were purchased.

Frank Lewis of the Senior Dream Center expressed appreciation to Tackett for informing the center of the request and to Larimer for his generosity.

Those wishing to contact the Senior Dream Center about the possibility of assisting a senior can call 937-653-4227.

Theresa Cornett of Honor Flight stands next to one of the 10 wide wheelchairs purchased for travelers. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_wheelchair-wide.jpg Theresa Cornett of Honor Flight stands next to one of the 10 wide wheelchairs purchased for travelers. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from the Senior Dream Center.

Info from the Senior Dream Center.