38 Special to perform at All Ohio Balloon Fest

MARYSVILLE – Performers at this year’s All Ohio Balloon Fest in Marysville on Aug. 8 will include 38 Special. Led by vocalist-guitarist Don Barnes, the group is known for hard-rocking hits and power ballads of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Completing the team is keyboardist-vocalist Bobby Capps, drummer Gary Moffatt, bassist Barry Dunaway and guitarist Jerry Riggs.

The band has released at least 15 albums and has appeared on dozens of sound tracks, compilation albums and other artists’ albums. The group had 15 songs on the Top 100 list and nine Top 40 hits. Songs include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.”

Barnes said the show will have a mix of the older 38 Special hits, as well as some from his solo album, “Ride The Storm.”

38 Special’s Aug. 8 performance starts at 8 p.m. Dan Orr Project will open at 5:30 p.m. Gates for the festival open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the festival are available at the Marysville Journal-Tribune office, 207 N. Main St., Marysville, and online at www.eventbrite.com.

38 Special will perform Aug. 8 at the All Ohio Balloon Fest.

Staff report

Submitted by the All Ohio Balloon Fest.

