Perpetual announces 3rd quarter results

On Wednesday, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) reported fiscal third quarter net income of $1.50 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.61, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.53 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the nine months ended June 30, 2019, the Savings Bank reported $4.69 million of net income, or $1.90 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $4.42 million of net income, or $1.79 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2018.

Total assets decreased to $391.3 million at June 30, 2019. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $74.9 million at June 30, 2019, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Info from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

