Golf scramble to raise funds for splash pad

WEST LIBERTY – A Spray N Play Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Liberty Hills Golf Club to raise money for a splash pad at Lions Park in the village. Sponsored by The Liberty Shake Shack, the rain or shine four-person scramble cost is $50 per person. Day-of-event registration is at 1:30 p.m., and the shotgun start is at 2 p.m. Those registering early are asked to do so by Aug. 7 by calling Steve Zirkle, 937-441-7417; Cindee Boyd at 937-844-9090 or 937-465-2716; or Sherry Barger, 937-603-0569.

Staff report