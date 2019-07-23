Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Library Art: 1 .pm., St. Paris Public Library, for grades preK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

International Tape Station: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades preK through 12

Euchre: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10. See website for details.

Crochet 101-Crocheted Water Balloons: 6 p.m. crafting class for adults at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 23.

Despicable Me: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Admission is $5.

Chamber of Commerce Reception: 4-6 p.m., Chamber offices, 127 W. Court St., for outgoing Executive Director Susie Koennecke and incoming Administrative Coordinator Rachel Casey. All welcome.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Green Hills Apartments, 6565 S. U.S. 68, West Liberty. Register at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Cantina Escape Room: Food, fun and friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Summer Reading Final Program: 1-3 p.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: Champaign County Library, for Kids noon-1 p.m. and for Teens at 3 p.m.

22nd Annual West Liberty Ice Cream Social: 4-7:30 p.m., West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, chicken and noodles, beverages. Proceeds benefit Ryan and Erika Berry family.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: 8-11:30 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

OSU Summer Send-Off: 6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Rd. Free event for OSU alumni and incoming and current students from Champaign County. RSVP Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, administrative offices, 711 Wood St. Action items may include a proposed tax levy.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Register at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Magic Show: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Graham Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting rescheduled to this date in high school media center

Beginners Yoga with Moon Cycles: 6:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Champaign County Fair: today through Aug. 9 at the county fairgrounds

Kiser Lake Stargaze: 9 p.m., Kiser Lake Beach Parking Area. A program of the St. Paris Public Library.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (change from the normal 7 p.m. schedule)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lions projects. Last fry of the season.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.