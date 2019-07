On July 19, Col. Matthew Foulk took command of the 35th Signal Brigade, the supporting brigade of the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps. Presiding over the change of command was Maj. Gen. Brian J. McKiernan. Foulk is supported by his wife, Melissa Foulk, and his two daughters, Bailey and Reagan. He is the son of Vincent and Claudia Ann Foulk of Urbana.

Col. Matthew Foulk addresses his new command. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Foulk.jpg Col. Matthew Foulk addresses his new command. Submitted photo

Info from the family of Col. Matthew Foulk.

