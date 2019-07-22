4-Hers and their llamas compete at state fair

Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club represented Champaign County at The Ohio State Llama & Fiber Show July 18-20. All 10 members participated in 4-H/FFA competitions with youths from Ohio and other states at the Ohio State Fair.

Senior youth

Ben Hillman – 7th place Project Book, 2nd place Youth Judging, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 5th place Public Relations Obstacle

Jeremiah Chipps – 5th place Project Book, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 3rd place Public Relations Obstacle, 1st place Showmanship

Johnathan Reed – 8th place Project Book, 3rd Public Relations Obstacle, 2nd place Showmanship

Lora Current – 6th place Project Book, 1st place Trail Pack Obstacle, 2nd place Freestyle Obstacle, 1st place Public Relations Obstacle, 1st place 4H/FFA Senior Performance Champion

Intermediate youth

Gabriel Lusk – 6th place Project Book

Leah Lusk – 2nd place Project Book, 5th place Showmanship

Jonathan Chipps – 8th place Project Book, 5th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 4th place Showmanship

Kalila Lightle – 9th place Project Book, 3rd place Youth Judging, 2nd place Freestyle Obstacle, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 3rd place Public Relations Obstacle

Kyle Boyd – 5th place Project Book, 1st place Trail Pack Obstacle, 4th place Freestyle Obstacle

Junior youth

Colton Randall – 1st place Project Book, 3rd place Freestyle Obstacle, 3rd place Showmanship

Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club members at the Ohio State Fair include, from left, Leah Lusk, Lora Current, Kyle Boyd, Kalila Lightle, Colton Randall, Jonathan Chipps, Gabriel Lusk, Ben Hillman, Jeremiah Chipps and Johnathan Reed.

Submitted story

Info from Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club.

