4-Hers and their llamas compete at state fair

Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club represented Champaign County at The Ohio State Llama & Fiber Show July 18-20. All 10 members participated in 4-H/FFA competitions with youths from Ohio and other states at the Ohio State Fair.
Senior youth
Ben Hillman – 7th place Project Book, 2nd place Youth Judging, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 5th place Public Relations Obstacle
Jeremiah Chipps – 5th place Project Book, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 3rd place Public Relations Obstacle, 1st place Showmanship
Johnathan Reed – 8th place Project Book, 3rd Public Relations Obstacle, 2nd place Showmanship
Lora Current – 6th place Project Book, 1st place Trail Pack Obstacle, 2nd place Freestyle Obstacle, 1st place Public Relations Obstacle, 1st place 4H/FFA Senior Performance Champion
Intermediate youth
Gabriel Lusk – 6th place Project Book
Leah Lusk – 2nd place Project Book, 5th place Showmanship
Jonathan Chipps – 8th place Project Book, 5th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 4th place Showmanship
Kalila Lightle – 9th place Project Book, 3rd place Youth Judging, 2nd place Freestyle Obstacle, 4th place Trail Pack Obstacle, 3rd place Public Relations Obstacle
Kyle Boyd – 5th place Project Book, 1st place Trail Pack Obstacle, 4th place Freestyle Obstacle
Junior youth
Colton Randall – 1st place Project Book, 3rd place Freestyle Obstacle, 3rd place Showmanship
Info from Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club.