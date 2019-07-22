Learn about farming at Land and Living exhibit at state fair

COLUMBUS – At this year’s Ohio State Fair, July 24 to Aug. 4, visitors will see a redesigned, interactive Land and Living exhibit featuring agriculture education activities the whole family can enjoy. Enter the Nationwide Donahey Land & Living Building to get get in-depth, hands-on lessons about farming, food and high-tech agriculture.

Visitors to the exhibit will learn about how animals are cared for on the farm. They will also see how science and technology are helping farmers produce safe food while enhancing environmental resources, how scientists are researching solutions to the biggest food and farming challenges and how young people can have careers in agriculture. Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences will have a major presence at the building this year. Research and careers in agriculture will be featured messages.

Another new exhibit is a sow birthing center from the Ohio Pork Council. Each Saturday of the fair, visitors can see baby piglets and learn more about animal care on the farm.

In addition, Land and Living activities include planting crops in a tractor simulator, using drones in agriculture, shopping in an interactive grocery store, asking farmers what they do, and recording state fair memories with a free family photograph.

“All of these activities will have fairgoers getting as close as they can to agriculture without stepping foot on a farm,” said Pat Petzel, Ohio Farm Bureau vice president of communications. “We hope visitors leave with a better understanding of how agriculture plays an important role in our everyday lives.”

Land and Living is made possible through the support of Ohio Farm Bureau, Nationwide, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, Ohio Corn & Wheat, Ohio Soybean Council, American Dairy Association Mideast and Ohio Poultry Association.

Featured exhibitors will include Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Ohio 4-H, Ohio Christmas Tree Association, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ohio State Grange and Central State University, among others. The Land and Living Exhibit is located east of the giant slide and across from the south entrance to the midway. All exhibits in the building are free.

Submitted story

Info from the Ohio Farm Bureau.

