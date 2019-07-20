Transfer site links counties

The Champaign Transit System (CTS) and Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) now have a transfer point between these transit systems in Springfield. The transfer point is the bus shelter at the corner of South Kensington Place and North High School Place, near the Clark County Combined Health District and Springfield High School. This location is located on the SCAT Orange Line, which has an hourly route through the northeast side of Springfield. This route and all SCAT routes originate in downtown Springfield at the Market Square Bus Center and circulate throughout the city.

After several months of shared collaboration and discussion, this transfer point was established as a test or pilot between the two transit systems. CTS already makes numerous medical-related trips into Springfield for residents of Champaign County, and this transfer point will allow Champaign County residents to make non-medical trips into Springfield by connecting to SCAT at the transfer point.

The major goal of this new transfer point is to improve mobility between the two counties for employment and non-medical transportation needs. The Ohio Statewide Transit Needs Study published by the Ohio Department of Transportation in 2015 recommended this type of collaboration between transit systems to improve public transportation access. This transfer point also addresses needs and goals outlined in the Champaign County Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Coordination Plan.

Clark County residents can schedule rides into Champaign County by calling CTS in advance. SCAT continues to operate its fixed-routes in Springfield. All transfers will occur at the established transfer point, and applicable fares apply.

All riders who would like to schedule inbound rides from Champaign County on CTS or outbound rides from Springfield on CTS are required to call CTS in advance. To schedule a ride on CTS and for fare information, passengers should call 653-8747 or 711 (Hearing Impaired; Ohio Relay Service) a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

CTS operates 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. SCAT operates 6:40 a.m.-6:40 p.m. weekdays.

CTS is operated as a rural transit service by the Champaign County Commission with funding support by the Federal Transit Administration and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The transit system provides safe and reliable transportation to all citizens of Champaign County in need of mobility to health care, social and supportive services, shopping, jobs, and any other transportation needs. In 2018, Champaign Transit System operated on 247 driving days and made over 29,795 trips. For more information about CTS, visit www.co.champaign.oh.us/transit.

Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) is a fixed-route transit system with both ADA Paratransit and Dial-A-Ride transportation options. SCAT is operated by First Transit under agreements with the city of Springfield and is funded with federal, state and local funds. For more information about SCAT, visit www.springfieldohio.gov/SCAT.

Representatives of the Champaign Transit System and Springfield City Area Transit stand by their vehicles at the transfer site.

CTS, Springfield Transit work together

Submitted story

Info from the city of Urbana.

