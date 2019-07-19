Three rescued from boating accident

On July 13 at approximately 5:35 p.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a call reporting that a boat had capsized on Mad River near state Route 55 and that there were several boaters trapped in the water. At that time, Deputy Zac Prickett was dispatched to the scene to assist along with EMS/Rescue personnel from German Township Fire Department.

Upon Deputy Prickett’s arrival, he discovered several people trapped in the rushing water who were in need of immediate assistance and medical evaluation. Deputy Prickett, realizing that immediate action needed to be taken, removed his boots, equipment and body armor and dove into the river in order to assist the victims.

Deputy Prickett was able to pull two people from the water and get them safely to shore. Deputy Prickett then made his way to an island in the middle of the river, where another victim was located. That victim was also in need of medical treatment due to a dislocated kneecap. Deputy Prickett stayed with that victim and assisted German Township Fire Rescue Crews with extracting her and other victims from the river by boat.

German Township Fire Department provided Rescue and Medical Evaluation/Treatment at the scene. All victims were successfully rescued from Mad River.

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office