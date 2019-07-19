Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

This sweet old man is Deuce, a 14-year-old Beagle Mix. He was an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. His owner became very ill and she had to move in with family out of state. Deuce has such a sweet and gentle soul. He is amazing with other dogs and he absolutely loves people. He is also available in our senior to senior program. To anyone over the age of 65 his adoption fee would be waived. This helps us find amazing homes for our older dogs who unfortunately get passed over so often. Deuce has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. Come out and meet this sweet boy.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Smores, a 3-month-old female domestic short-haired kitten, playful, sweet and purring as soon as you pick her up. Smores will do well in most any home. She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and will go home with a spay certificate. Smores is on the kitten floor here at PAWS. Stop by for a visit today.

UPCOMING EVENTS: PAWS Kitty Kafe’ Day, noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27. We are setting up the lobby as a cafe’ for the day again! You can stop by for a cup of coffee, tea, hot chocolate or lemonade while enjoying the company of several of our furry friends. We’ll have light refreshments and a raffle basket.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

BoBo is a 2-year-old Jack Russell mix, an owner surrender. He is now coming out of his shell and we are seeing him progress into a wonderful dog. BoBo is very loving once he gets to know you. He is obsessed with toys and will carry them around for hours until someone gives in and plays with him. BoBo is spunky, funny and outgoing. He’s still learning how to walk on a leash, but will walk on it like a pro within no time. BoBo has been neutered, heartworm tested negative, microchipped and current on all vaccinations including Bivalent Flu. He’s current on flea and heart worm prevention as well. If you would like a little 10-pound ball of handsomeness, BoBo is your guy!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

