Chamber holds reception for Koennecke, Casey

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites all to attend a “Goodbye and Good Luck” reception for outgoing Executive Director Susie Koennecke and to welcome new Administrative Coordinator Rachel Casey. The reception will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Chamber, 127 W. Court St.

With the Chamber since 2017, Koennecke also served on committees and boards in the community.

A Champaign County native, Casey and her husband, Joe, and daughters, Brianna and Raylen, live in Urbana. She says she looks forward to establishing relationships with Chamber and community members.

Staff report

Info from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

